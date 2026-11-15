Man killed over marital dispute; father-in-law, grandfather-in-law held

A 24-year-old autorickshaw driver was allegedly beaten to death by his father-in-law and grandfather-in-law after he went to their house in search of his wife following a domestic dispute in Wagholi, police said on Saturday. The accused allegedly tried to pass off the murder as a road accident, but an investigation exposed the suspected cover-up. The injuries, particularly those on Sultan’s head, were inconsistent with a fall from a two-wheeler and indicated that he had been assaulted, police said. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The deceased has been identified as Sultan Sadiq Shaikh of Shivnerinagar in Kondhwa. The accused are his father-in-law, Amar Rahim Shaikh, 45, and grandfather-in-law, Rahim Mohammad Shaikh, 65, both residents of Chaufula Vasti in Kolwadi, Haveli taluka. Lonikand police have arrested both men.

According to the police, Sultan had married three years ago and had been having marital disputes with his wife. Following an argument, she left the house and went to her parental home.

Later that evening, Sultan went to his in-laws’ house at Chaufula Vasti to look for his wife. Police said his father-in-law and grandfather-in-law allegedly assaulted him with a wooden stick, leaving him seriously injured.

The accused took him to a private hospital in Kharadi, where doctors declared him dead. They allegedly told the family and hospital staff that Sultan had been injured after falling from a two-wheeler.

However, the circumstances surrounding his death raised suspicion. During the investigation, Lonikand police visited the spot where the alleged accident had taken place but found no signs of a road accident. There were no traces of a fallen two-wheeler or other evidence to support the claim.

The postmortem findings further strengthened the suspicion. The injuries, particularly those on Sultan’s head, were inconsistent with a fall from a two-wheeler and indicated that he had been assaulted, police said.

During questioning, the two accused allegedly admitted to assaulting Sultan. The wooden stick suspected to have been used in the attack has been seized, police said.

Sultan’s brother, Sabir Sadiq Shaikh, 26, lodged a complaint at Lonikand Police Station, following which a murder case was registered against the two accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.