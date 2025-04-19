Man killed over verbal abuse; mother-son arrested

A verbal dispute escalated into alleged stabbing of a 25-year-old youth by a woman and her son at Chandannagar area on Thursday night. The duo has been arrested for the crime that took place at Tata Garden. According to the police, Rushi, a vegetable vendor, and Adagale used to have frequent arguments over the alleged harassment of the former’s sister. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Adagale of Wagholi. The arrested are Rushi Kakade and his mother Sunita Kakade of Kharadi.

On Thursday, Adagale had an argument with a minor boy over speeding of vehicle. Later, three individuals, including the accused, allegedly brutally attacked Adagale over the incident near Tata Garden.

Adagale was rushed to Sassoon General Hospital where he succumbed to injuries at around 7am on Friday. Later, Chandannagar police added murder charges to the complaint.

Senior inspector Seema Dhakane is leading the investigation.