Man kills father over financial dispute

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Monday arrested a 24-year-old man for alleged involvement in the murder of his father. The deceased has been identified as Kaluram Mahadev Bhoor, 52, and the accused is Prathamesh Kaluram Bhoir. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported at Lane Number 1 in Vandevnagar Thergaon at around 8:30 pm on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Kaluram Mahadev Bhoor, 52, and the accused is Prathamesh Kaluram Bhoir, who runs a tea stall.

According to the police, the duo used to fight frequently as the accused’s father took money from the cash box kept at the stall. On Sunday, in a fit of rage, Pramesh allegedly assaulted his father with a wooden stick and spade leading to his death.

Nilesh Nalawade, assistant inspector, Wakad Police Station, said, “Pramesh has been arrested. The deceased was a habitual drinker. A case has been registered on Monday under Sections 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).”