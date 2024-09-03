Man kills father over financial dispute

Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested 24-year-old Prathamesh Bhoir for allegedly murdering his father, Kaluram Bhoor, during a fight over money.
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Monday arrested a 24-year-old man for alleged involvement in the murder of his father.
The incident was reported at Lane Number 1 in Vandevnagar Thergaon at around 8:30 pm on Sunday.
The deceased has been identified as Kaluram Mahadev Bhoor, 52, and the accused is Prathamesh Kaluram Bhoir, who runs a tea stall.
According to the police, the duo used to fight frequently as the accused’s father took money from the cash box kept at the stall. On Sunday, in a fit of rage, Pramesh allegedly assaulted his father with a wooden stick and spade leading to his death.
Nilesh Nalawade, assistant inspector, Wakad Police Station, said, “Pramesh has been arrested. The deceased was a habitual drinker. A case has been registered on Monday under Sections 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).”