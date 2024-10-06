Menu Explore
Man kills wife under influence of alcohol 

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 07, 2024 05:26 AM IST

The incident was reported between 9:30 pm on Friday and 4:30 am on Saturday at Shinde Wasti, in Hadapsar

Pune city police have launched a search operation for a 43-year-old man for killing his wife over a domestic dispute between the two, officials said. The incident was reported between 9:30 pm on Friday and 4:30 am on Saturday at Shinde Wasti, in Hadapsar. The accused is identified as Devilal Saren (43), who originally hails from West Bengal.  

The accused is identified as Devilal Saren (43), who originally hails from West Bengal. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

As per the police, there were disputes between Devilal and his wife Aarti, and the accused was under the influence of alcohol. During the argument, Devilal banged his wife’s head against the wall where she was badly injured and died later. After the incident, the accused fled from the spot.  

As Aarti did not come out for morning chores, a few neighbours entered the house to check on her. They called the landlord, who later informed the police about the incident. On Saturday, a case was filed at Hadapsar police station under BNS section 103(1), and a search of the accused is underway. 

