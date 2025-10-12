Man kills woman in Wakad over suspicion of affair

A 26-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by a man in a lodge at Kalakhadak in Wakad. The incident was reported on Saturday between 1pm and 6pm, said police. A case has been registered at Wakad police under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused, Dilawar Singh, 25, a resident of Pisoli, surrendered at Kondhwa police station later that same evening.

According to police, Singh was in a relationship with the victim, Mary Mallesh Telgu, 26, a resident of Dehu Road. He suspected her of having an affair with another man.

On Saturday, Singh took her to a lodge, and during their stay, Singh reportedly checked the woman’s mobile phone and found objectionable photos of her with another person. Enraged, he allegedly attacked her with a knife and a spanner, killing her on the spot.

After the incident, Singh went to the Kondhwa police station and confessed to the murder. The Kondhwa police immediately informed the Wakad police, who reached the spot and recovered the woman’s body from the lodge room.

Shatrughan Mali, senior police inspector at Wakad police station, said, “The deceased was working in a supermarket, and the accused is a mechanic in a garage.”

