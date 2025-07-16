Man kills younger brother for alcohol addiction

A 28-year-old man allegedly murdered his younger brother, 23, in Bibwewadi on Monday, reportedly driven by frustration over his alcohol addiction and unemployment. After the murder, the accused surrendered at the Bibwewadi Police Station. According to the police, the accused frequently argued with Rutik over his alcohol addiction and refusal to seek employment. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident occurred at Ganesh Nagar Galli, Uppar Depo, where the accused Aniket Dattarya Navale, an auto rickshaw driver, lives with his wife, son, father, mother and brother Rutik Dattarya Navale.

According to the police, the accused frequently argued with Rutik over his alcohol addiction and refusal to seek employment. Under the influence of alcohol, Rutik used to often abuse his parents and his sister-in-law.

On the fateful day, the argument took a violent turn when in a fit of rage, the accused allegedly attacked his brother with a knife and stabbed him in his stomach multiple times, leading to fatal injuries.

Vidya Sawan, assistant inspector at Bibwewadi Police Station, said, “We received an alert on 112. Meanwhile, the accused appeared at the police station, and was later arrested.”

Police also said that preliminary investigation suggests that the accused was deeply frustrated by his brother’s drinking problem, unemployment, and behaviour. He claimed that repeated efforts to convince his brother to quit alcohol had failed.

A case has been registered at Bibwewadi Police Station under sections of 103(1) of the BNS and sections 37(1)135, 302 of the Maharashtra Police Kayada.