 Man loses ₹10 lakh in task fraud - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Pune / Man loses 10 lakh in task fraud

Man loses 10 lakh in task fraud

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 06, 2024 06:34 AM IST

According to the police, the 38-year-old man came in contact with cyber fraudsters through a social media site

A man from Vadgaon Budruk lost 10 lakh in online task fraud that took place between January 5 and March 4, said police officials.

Initially, he received money for completing a few simple tasks online. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to the police, the 38-year-old man came in contact with cyber fraudsters through a social media site. They lured the complainant to earn handsome money by completing task given by them. The victim was attracted to the work from home opportunity.

Initially, he received money for completing a few simple tasks online.

Vijay Kumbhar, senior inspector, said, “After gaining confidence of the victim, the accused gave him paid task and he ended up investing 10,05,000. After not receiving any money for a long time, he approached the Sinhagad Road Police Station on Monday and filed a complaint.”

The police have registered a case under Sections 419, 420 and 34 of the IPC and other relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

