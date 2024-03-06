Man loses 10 lakh in task fraud

A man from Vadgaon Budruk lost ₹10 lakh in online task fraud that took place between January 5 and March 4, said police officials. Initially, he received money for completing a few simple tasks online. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, the 38-year-old man came in contact with cyber fraudsters through a social media site. They lured the complainant to earn handsome money by completing task given by them. The victim was attracted to the work from home opportunity.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Initially, he received money for completing a few simple tasks online.

Vijay Kumbhar, senior inspector, said, “After gaining confidence of the victim, the accused gave him paid task and he ended up investing ₹10,05,000. After not receiving any money for a long time, he approached the Sinhagad Road Police Station on Monday and filed a complaint.”

The police have registered a case under Sections 419, 420 and 34 of the IPC and other relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.