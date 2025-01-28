Man murdered in broad daylight in Kondhwa; two detained

A man was brutally attacked by his friends with wooden sticks and cement blocks in a broad daylight murder in front of the Bhairavnath temple in Kondhwa on Monday. Two individuals have been detained in the incident, said police. Police investigation revealed that the deceased, along with his two accused friends, was having liquor at the Dashkriya Vidhi area in Kondhwa. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deceased has been identified as Mallesh Kupendra Koli (32), a resident of Gokul Nagar Kondhwa. His friends, the accused, were identified as Barish alias Barya Sanjay Khude (21), a resident of Talim Chowk, Kondhwa Khurd and Akash Subhash Mankar (23), a resident of Gokul Nagar.

Police investigation revealed that the deceased, along with his two accused friends, was having liquor at the Dashkriya Vidhi area in Kondhwa. While having liquor, there were heated arguments between them.

Rajkumar Shinde, DCP (Zone 5) Pune city police, said, “While having liquor, there were heated arguments between accused and deceased. In a fit of rage, the accused hit hard on the head of the deceased by using a cement block and wooden stick in which the victim died.’’

Vinay Patankar, senior police inspector at Kondhwa police station, said, “After the incident, the accused escaped from the crime scene by leaving their friend in the pool of blood. Within a few hours, our team arrested them.’’

The accused and the deceased were unemployed and had a criminal record.

A case has been filed at Kondhwa police station under sections 103(1), 3(5) of the BNS.