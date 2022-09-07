Man poses as customer, steals gold ring from shop in Pune
Pune police are on the lookout for a youth who visited a jewellery shop as a customer and fled with a gold ring on Saturday
PUNE: The police are on the lookout for a youth who visited a jewellery shop as a customer and fled with a gold ring on Saturday. The crime was recorded on CCTV camera.
According to the police, the 35-year-old man entered Parshwanath Abhushan Jewellery showroom in Vishrantwadi at 2:30 pm as a customer. While the saleswoman displayed several rings to him, he kept her busy and stole one ring of 12 gm gold worth ₹66,714.
To misguide the saleswoman, the lone staff at shop, the accused purchased a 0.5 gm gold ring and left the spot. The incident came to light when the stock was checked during closing hour.
The CCTV camera footage shows the man in blue jeans and blue checked shirt without wearing mask. A case of theft (Section 379 of the IPC) was registered at Vishrantwadi police station based on a complaint filed by the owner of the showroom.
“We have collected CCTV camera footage from the premises,” said assistant inspector S Sheikh of Vishrantwadi police station.
