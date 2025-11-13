Man shot dead by friends over personal dispute in Dighi; two on the run

37-year-old man was shot dead by his friends following a personal dispute in Dighi on Wednesday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION)) A 37-year-old man, Nitin Gilbile, was shot dead by friends in Pune after a dispute. Police are investigating the incident and searching for the suspects. Pune: A 37-year-old man was shot dead by his friends following a personal dispute in Dighi on Wednesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Nitin Shankar Gilbile of Wadmukhwadi, Charholi.

According to the police, the incident occurred near Shree Sai Road Carrier on Alankapuram 90-feet road between 5.30pm and 6 pm. Gilbile was seated in a black Toyota Fortuner when his friends allegedly opened fire at him after an argument.

The suspects, identified as Amit Jeevan Pathare of Pathare Mala and Vikrant Thakur of Solu, Khed, fled the spot after the shooting.

Senior inspector Pramod Wagh of Dighi Police Station said, “The deceased was involved in land dealings. Prima facie, it appears that he was shot dead by his friends following a dispute. A search for the accused is underway.”

Wagh added that further investigation is in progress to ascertain the exact motive and recover the weapon used in the crime.