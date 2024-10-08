Man smashes father’s head with paver block over family dispute

After a dispute over family matter a man killed his father by hitting a cement paver block on his head in the Daund area on Sunday. The victim died on Monday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Police said on October 4, there were disputes between the accused and his wife and she went to her father’s home in Solapur. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deceased has been identified as Sunil Laxman Randive. The accused son Sachin was arrested by the Daund police.

On October 6, Sachin went to bring back his wife but she refused to come. On this issue, Sachin’s father and mother tried to convince him and there were arguments between them. The father asked Sachin to leave the house. He got angry and left the house, but retured with a paver blcok and hit his father in the head.

As per the complaint filed by Jayashree Sunil Randive, wife of the deceased, a case has been filed against the accused at Daund police station.