Man threatens to kill woman constable in Pune

A man, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, is accused of threatening to kill a woman constable. The suspect allegedly held a broken glass bottle to her neck while evading arrest after assaulting another man, according to the police. The constable filed a first information report (FIR) against the unidentified man at the Lashkar police station. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident took place at Solapur Bazar in Camp on Saturday afternoon.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The constable filed a first information report (FIR) against the unidentified man at the Lashkar police station.

According to the police, the accused forcibly entered the Pune Cantonment Board office near Solapur Bazar around 2 pm and assaulted Rohit Lokhande, a supervisor. Lokhande called his colleague Rupesh Sonkamble (26) who confronted the attacker. The accused, apparently incensed by the questioning, grabbed an empty glass bottle from a nearby dustbin, broke it on the floor, and attacked Sonkamble with the broken glass.

The woman police constable reached the spot after being alerted. The accused reportedly manhandled the constable, snatched the stick she was holding, and threatened to slit her throat with the broken glass, before escaping from the scene.

The Lashkar police station has filed a case under Sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of duty), 504 (intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).