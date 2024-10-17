Man turns to motorcycle theft after losing money in online game

Chakan police, on Saturday, busted a motorcycle theft gang, arrested a 23-year-old Bachelor of Arts (BA) graduate student for theft, and recovered 18 stolen motorcycles worth approximately ₹26 lakh from him and his associates. According to police, the accused is on record criminal and already involved in a similar case reported in Ahmednagar district. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused has been identified as Abhay Suresh Kharde, from Sangamner in Ahmednagar district, who allegedly lost ₹7-8 lakh while playing online games and resorted to stealing bikes to make easy money, said police.

Deputy commissioner of police (Zone 3) Shivaji Pawar said, “The accused claimed he had lost money while playing online games. Hence to earn easy money he watched online videos on stealing high-end motorcycles and accordingly carried out the theft.”

According to Pawar, the accused is on record criminal and already involved in a similar case reported in Ahmednagar district.

Police said, while investigating a motorcycle theft case reported in Chakan police station the team of police analysed 100-150 CCTVs. During the investigation, police came to know that stolen motorcycles were diverted to the Sangamner in Ahmednagar district.

Pimpri-Chinchwad police along with informers from Sangamner identified some suspects involved in motorcycle theft and accordingly laid a trap and arrested Kharde.

During interrogation police identified and arrested Ravindra Nivrutti Ghavane, 23, Subham Balasaheb Kale, 24, both from Kopargaon in Ahmednagar district, Yash Nandkumar Thutte, 22, and Prem Bhaidas Devere, 20, both from Nashik, who were working as middlemen to sell the bikes.