Mandatory for higher educational institutions to provide all basic info on websites: UGC

PUNE: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has made it mandatory for all higher educational institutions in the country to provide all basic information on their websites. Earlier, many such institutions were found not providing all their basic information to students and parents. Hereon however, these institutions will be required to furnish basic information on their website/s such as information and ranking of institute, course fee structure and calendar, hostel, fellowships, scholarships and various schemes. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

A notification issued by UGC chairman, M Jagdish Kumar, said, “Be it students, parents, researchers, government officials, alumni or any other citizen, everyone wants to know some basic information about universities and educational institutions. However, we have observed that even minimal information related to the institution is not available on the websites of many universities. In many cases, the website is not working or updated. Due to this, all students and parents are facing inconvenience and difficulty.”

According to the notification, all central-, state-, deemed-, and private- universities of the country and their affiliated colleges will now be required to publish certain basic information on their websites. “This includes information about the institute and its ranking, syllabus, fees, calendar, hostel, fellowships, scholarships, and announcements,” the notification stated.

About the UGC’s decision, professor Mohan Surya, a city-based senior education expert, said, “It is really important to get basic information about any university or college for students. And mostly it is noticed that colleges do not give the information properly, so the UGC instructions are appreciated.”

Indian students opt for pharma, AI, finance courses in Ireland

PUNE: Pharmaceuticals, artificial intelligence (AI) and finance courses are among those preferred by Indian students in Ireland. In addition to these specialised programmes, Indian students are increasingly favouring courses in civil engineering, sociology, big data and management at prestigious higher educational institutions in Ireland, said Barry O’Driscoll, regional manager - India and South Asia, Education in Ireland.

O’Driscoll was delivering an address at an ‘Education in Ireland’ higher education fair for students organised by the Government of Ireland in Pune. He emphasised that this educational exhibition provided a valuable platform for students to explore a wide array of academic opportunities available in Ireland. It afforded them the chance to engage with representatives from 18 Irish universities and colleges, showcasing Ireland as an attractive destination for academic pursuits, personal growth, and professional advancement. The event in Pune witnessed a turnout of more than 600 Indian students.

