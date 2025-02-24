Mandatory for pre-primary schools to register with school education dept. from next academic year

Since a large number of pre-primary schools are being established in various parts of the state and these schools impose arbitrary fees, it will be mandatory for these schools to register with the school education department from the academic year 2025-26, informed minister of state for education Pankaj Bhoyar. The state government is striving to bring positive changes in the education system through collective efforts. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Bhoyar further said, “Permission from the government or education department is not required to start a pre-primary school. However, information about such schools must be available with the local education officer. For this, the registration of schools will be made mandatory. Work is underway to formulate a law regarding the fees these schools can charge. Once this law is enacted, the registration of pre-primary schools with the school education department will be compulsory. The state government intends to implement this from the academic year 2025-26.”

Bhoyar said that if there is any information or suggestions regarding the implementation of central or state government initiatives in schools, the same should be submitted to the government. “Good suggestions will certainly be considered. The state government is striving to bring positive changes in the education system through collective efforts,” he said.