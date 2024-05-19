Many questions, few answers after the fatal accident in Pune

The tragic accident that took place early Sunday morning involving youngsters has raised many questions with authorities not forthcoming to answer. The police suspect that the minor who was driving the Porsche which hit the two-wheeler, killing the two riders, had consumed alcohol. The police suspect that the minor who was driving the Porsche which hit the two-wheeler, killing the two riders, had consumed alcohol. (HT PHOTO)

How did the pub, he was apparently at, allowed to serve alcohol beyond the deadline of 1:30am and that too to a minor? The deceased too were returning from another restaurant which was open beyond the deadline. They were not wearing helmet.

Amitesh Kumar, Pune police commissioner, had earlier issued guidelines making it mandatory for bars, pubs, restaurants and rooftop hotels to be closed by 1:30 am. The accident has revealed that these joints are ignoring the norms.

The police commissioner has imposed Section 144 regarding operation of pubs and restaurants in the city running beyond prescribed timings. Kalyaninagar and Koregaon Park residents have complained that pubs and bars in the vicinity are operating till 3 am and the police have turned a blind eye to the violation.

According to residents, the number of pubs and restaurants has increased after the Covid lockdown. Residential properties have been converted for commercial purposes without proper licencing and permissions. Rise in pubs in Kalyaninagar has also led to increased fights, drunk driving, and accidents.

“Our peaceful neighbourhood has turned into a party spot, and this has led to many accidents. We have been requesting authorities to curb the menace highlighting safety and security concerns. We are very sorry to hear about the untimely loss of lives of young people and request authorities to take strict action to cancel licence of law-breaking pubs and liquor serving restaurants and change closing timings to 11pm as it was before Covid,” said Monica Sharma, a resident of Kalyaninagar area.

As per the complaint filed by Akib Ramjan Mulla, 24, of Chandannagar and originally hailing from Solapur, he was on their way home with friends after attending a party at Ballr Pub when the accident took place. When they were near the Landmark Society on Airport Road in Kalyaninagar, a grey Porsche without number plates hit the motorcycle of his friend Anis Awadhiya at around 2.30 am on Sunday. The speeding luxury car was driven by a minor who lost control over the vehicle and hit the bike of his friend from behind.

Awadhiya was flung into the air and hit another car due to the impact of the mishap, and died later. Ashwini, who was riding pillion, died due to multiple injuries, according to the police.

Eyewitness Aman Sheikh, an autorickshaw driver who had dropped his passenger and was waiting for customer at the junction chowk, claimed that the speeding car came from the West End side and took a U-turn before hitting the bike.

“The boy riding the bike was flung into the air and hit a car parked along the roadside,” Sheikh claimed adding that three to four boys were inside the luxury car.

According to police sources, the accused was on his way home after partying with his friends at a popular restaurant in Mundhwa for clearing the Class 12 exam.

Vijay Kumar Magar, deputy commissioner of police (Zone 4), said, “As far as this particular restaurant is concerned, our team had already visited and found that it was closed at around 2 am.”

Heramb Shelke, owner, Ballr Pub told, “As per instructions given by the police commissioner, we are following all guidelines and closing our restaurant in time. Deceased visited our restaurant but not the accused. We have handed over all CCTV footages to the police.”