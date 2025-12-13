MARD survey flags security shortage, unliveable hostels in govt medical colleges

PUNE: A recent statewide survey conducted by the Central Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) has exposed a deepening crisis across 18 government medical colleges in Maharashtra, affecting the working and living conditions of more than 5,800 postgraduate resident doctors. The findings reveal yawning gaps in hospital security, unliveable hostel facilities, delayed stipends, and inadequate infrastructure—conditions that are putting doctors at risk and compromising patient care across Maharashtra, said MARD doctors. Representative image (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to the survey, hospitals are functioning with an average 25% shortage of security personnel, leaving critical areas such as emergency wards, hostels, outpatient departments and the campus inadequately protected. Many institutions have over 200 sanctioned posts for security guards with only around 150 deployed. The consequences, as per MARD, are visible in rising instances of violence, harassment, unauthorised entry into hostels, and poor crowd management during emergencies. Moreover, resident doctors have faced stalking, intimidation and privacy breaches. Although most colleges depend on the Maharashtra Security Force (72%), administrative delays and failures in monitoring have led to an inconsistent security presence, according to a MARD statement released on Friday.

The survey paints a grim picture of hostel facilities. Nearly half (50%) of resident doctors do not get hostel accommodation and are forced to travel long and unsafe distances at odd hours. Those doctors who do stay on campus report unhygienic and unsafe conditions, including pest infestation, stray animals, broken buildings, unreliable water supply/scarcity, and frequent power outages. In almost half the colleges (50%), mess facilities are either non-functional or inadequate. Besides, many hospitals also lack separate hostels for men and women, further raising safety concerns for female residents.

As per the survey, financial strain has added to the distress. Central MARD found that one in three medical colleges have failed to release stipends on time, with several resident doctors not receiving their stipends by the 10th of the month. With duty often exceeding 80 hours a week, many residents depend on stipends for rent, food, and transport. Additionally, these delays have pushed several residents into financial instability, debt or unsafe compromises, including inadequate travel and accommodation, according to the survey.

The combination of poor security, appalling living conditions and financial hardship has taken a visible psychological toll on resident doctors across the state. Only 39% of residents reported feeling safe at work, while nearly half said they feel only partially safe. A significant number (11%) said they feel unsafe and work in constant fear, contributing to chronic stress, anxiety, burnout and impaired decision-making among them.

Furthermore, despite repeated complaints, half the medical colleges have reported no action from their respective administrations. Issues such as security deployment, hostel repairs, timely stipends and basic hospital infrastructure have seen zero action and remained unaddressed for months. Central MARD said that this reflects systemic failure and not lack of resources.

Calling the situation ‘urgent and unacceptable’, Central MARD has demanded immediate intervention from the state government, the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), and institutional heads. The association has sought time-bound implementation of sanctioned security staffing across all colleges within 90 days and mandatory hostel allotment for all resident doctors, with gender-segregated facilities and functional mess services. It has further sought strict enforcement of monthly stipend disbursement, with penalties for delays.

The association has demanded infrastructure upgrades, including safe rest rooms, sanitation improvements, and adequate amenities; a transparent accountability mechanism for the administration and security providers; and statewide, mandatory, minimum-security standards with zero tolerance for violence against healthcare workers.

Dr Sachin Patil, president Central MARD, said, “Resident doctors are not asking for luxury—only for basic safety, decent living conditions, timely stipend, and essential infrastructure. These are the minimum requirements for delivering safe patient care. The data is clear. The crisis is real. We urge the government to act before another tragedy forces action.”

Minister of state for medical education Madhuri Misal, said, “The concerns raised by resident doctors deserve urgent attention. We are reviewing the report and will ensure that security, accommodation and stipend issues are addressed in a time-bound and practical manner. The safety and wellbeing of our doctors remain our top priority.”