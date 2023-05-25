Fire breaks out at furniture godown in Pune, no casualties reported

A massive fire broke out early Thursday morning at a furniture warehouse in Pune’s Bhavani Peth timber market area, police said, adding no person was injured in the incident. (Twitter/video screengrab)

Around 4:30am, the fire brigade officials were alerted and promptly responded to the distress call, officials said.

A swift response was taken with 30 fire-fighting vehicles dispatched from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), and Pune Cantonment, officials from the fire department said.

Nilesh Mahajan, spokesperson for the fire brigade department of the PMC said, “As soon as we revived a fire call, a team of 20 fire brigade officials and over 100 fire personnel were rushed to the spot along with 30 fire brigade vehicles and private water tankers.’’

He said that no casualties have been reported in the incident, and the exact cause behind the fire is being ascertained.

According to officials, the fire started in a timber warehouse and rapidly spread to nearby storage facilities. Regrettably, several houses in the vicinity were also engulfed in the flames, they said.