Three cars burnt to ashes after transformer short circuit in Gurugram

At least three parked cars in Sector 15’s Part 2 were reduced to ashes after a massive spark from a transformer nearby caused a blaze on Monday night, police said on Tuesday Residents said that the fire department was also alerted and at least two to three tenders reached the spot and doused the flames after an hour-long firefighting. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Police said that a Tata Safari was the first to catch fire. It was parked below three transformers of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (DHBVN) that were installed on the internal road of the area.

Police said that the incident took place at around 10.45pm when a short circuit in one of the transformers ignited dry vegetation on the ground.

Investigators said that the fire first spread to the Safari which caught fire. All hell broke loose when the stationary Safari suddenly started rolling forward. Police said that it then collided with two parked cars — a Honda City and a Hyundai i20.

Residents said that the fire department was also alerted and at least two to three tenders reached the spot and doused the flames after an hour-long firefighting.

“It took us around an hour to completely douse the flames. No one was injured in the incident,” Dinesh Kumar, the fire officer of Bhim Nagar fire station, said.