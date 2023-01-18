Home / Cities / Pune News / Massive fire in Pune’s Juna Bazaar; 10 shops gutted, no casualties

Massive fire in Pune's Juna Bazaar; 10 shops gutted, no casualties

Published on Jan 18, 2023 06:53 PM IST

At least eight to ten shops were gutted in a major fire that broke out in the Juna Bazaar at Mangalwar Peth on Wednesday morning

ByHT Correspondent

According to Pune fire brigade officials, they received a fire call on Wednesday at around 7:38 am.

Immediately after the call, eight fire brigade vehicles including water tenders were rushed to the spot and within half an hour the fire was doused.

Pankaj Jagtap, an official from the fire brigade department said, “The fire spread rapidly in the two-storey building. Tin shed shops carrying electrical and mechanical items suffered damages in the incident. No casualty was reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained”

The traffic was halted for sometime due to the fire, but traffic movement resumed after 8.30 am, said officials.

