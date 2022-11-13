Home / Cities / Pune News / Mastermind behind running illegal oxytocin bottling plant arrested from Mumbra

Mastermind behind running illegal oxytocin bottling plant arrested from Mumbra

Published on Nov 13, 2022

The accused, identified as Babubhai alias Aladin Laskar of Kalyan, was arrested from Motimahal Society in Amrutnagar area

The unit 1 of anti-narcotics department (ANC) of Pune city police arrested the main accused behind running the illegal oxytocin bottling plant in Pune from Mumbra area of Thane on Friday. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
By Shrinivas Deshpande

The unit 1 of anti-narcotics department (ANC) of Pune city police arrested the main accused behind running the illegal oxytocin bottling plant in Pune from Mumbra area of Thane on Friday.

The accused, identified as Babubhai alias Aladin Laskar of Kalyan, was arrested from Motimahal Society in Amrutnagar area.

The Vimantal police on November 7 had registered a case against Laskar and arrested five others for running an illegal oxytocin bottling plant in Vimantal.

“Acting on a tip-off about Laskar’s presence in Mumbra, we formed a team and nabbed the accused. He is the prime accused and we hope to get more information on probe,” assistant inspector and investigation officer Laxman Dengale said.

The other accused in the case have been identified as Samir Anwar Kureshi, 29, from Uttar Pradesh; Bishbjeet Sudhanshu Jana, 44, from West Bengal; Mangal Kanallal Giri, 27, from West Bengal; Satyajeet Mahesh Chandra Mondal, 22, from West Bengal; and Shrimanta Manoranjan Haldar, 32, from West Bengal.

Pune police crime branch unit 1 officials said that they got a tip-off about the illegal plant operating out of Kalwadvasti, Lohegaon. After verification, the police along with Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officers raided the premises and seized 290 boxes containing oxytocin vials and ampoules worth 53 lakh and arrested five persons.

Dinesh Khivasara, assistant commissioner, FDA Pune, said that dairy owners inject cattle with oxytocin to get excess milk instantly. Instead of providing cattle with quality feed, the animals are injected with oxytocin for quick release of milk from their udder which is an illegal practice. Furthermore, the hormone is harmful for human beings as well. According to the Animal Welfare Board, a substantial part of the oxytocin injected into cattle could be seeping into their milk and children are most susceptible to its effects. Oxytocin is known to impair both hearing and eyesight and results in exhaustion and loss of energy.

