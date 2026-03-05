PUNE: Mayor Manjusha Nagpure on Wednesday said the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) would explore measures to support persons with intellectual disabilities who cross the age of 45 and are left without institutional care. Mayor assures support for persons with intellectual disabilities above 45

Speaking during a visit to Seva Sadan, where Creative Foundation had organised a programme, Nagpure acknowledged concerns raised by caregivers and staff about the lack of facilities for individuals above the age limit prescribed by many special institutes.

Representatives at the event urged the civic body to introduce a pension scheme for persons with intellectual disabilities above 45, stating that most institutions provide care only up to that age, leaving families to manage without structured support thereafter.

“It is a serious question what should be done for such persons after 45 years, as most institutes take care of them only up to that age,” Nagpure said. However, she added that a pension scheme alone may not be sufficient. “If the pension amount is around ₹2,000 to ₹3,000, it may not be meaningful considering inflation. We need wider discussions and a more sustainable solution.”

Nagpure said the issue could be taken up during the upcoming PMC budget discussions. “We will examine whether provisions can be made in the annual budget. Alternatively, support through corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds could also be explored,” she said.

She also suggested organising special exhibitions in the city to showcase products made by children and adults with special needs, which could provide them opportunities for engagement and income.

Sandeep Khardekar of Creative Foundation said social responsibility must remain central to public life. “Politics today often revolves around allegations, but along with politics, social work is equally important,” he said.