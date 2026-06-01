Mayor Ravi Landge presses NHAI on pending highway issues, opposes demolition of Bhosari flyover

Pimpri-Chinchwad mayor Ravi Landge on Saturday raised a series of pending highway-related issues affecting residents during a review meeting with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) project director Sanjay Kadam and sought immediate action. Landge opposed the demolition of the existing Bhosari flyover and any additional land acquisition in the Bhosari gaothan area. (HT)

The meeting focused on traffic congestion, monsoon preparedness and key infrastructure projects linked to national highways passing through the twin city.

Landge sought urgent measures to ease traffic bottlenecks on the Pune-Nashik highway and reviewed the status of the proposed Nashik Phata-Khed Elevated Corridor project.

Discussions also covered widening service roads along the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway, road repairs, accident-prone stretches, drainage systems, monsoon waterlogging on highways and underpasses, and issues arising from encroachments.

NHAI officials briefed the mayor on proposed flyovers, underpass repairs, service road construction and widening, and other works aimed at improving traffic flow on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway.

Landge directed officials to expedite work in Wakad, Punawale, Tathawade, Ravet, Kiwale and other areas that regularly face traffic congestion and waterlogging during heavy rains.

The mayor strongly opposed the demolition of the existing Bhosari flyover and any additional land acquisition in the Bhosari gaothan area.

He said development projects should not come at the cost of local residents and traders, stressing the need to balance infrastructure growth with citizens’ interests.

“NHAI projects are important for the city’s growth. But development cannot ignore the concerns of local residents. The existing Bhosari flyover should remain intact, and there should be no additional land acquisition in the gaothan area. Citizens’ interests will remain our top priority,” Landge said.

Responding to the concerns, Kadam assured the mayor that all issues raised during the meeting would be examined on priority and necessary action would be taken at the earliest.

Landge said the civic body and NHAI would continue to coordinate closely to address highway-related issues, improve traffic management and ensure the timely completion of infrastructure projects.

“Reducing inconvenience to citizens, strengthening traffic management and completing development works on time are our priorities. We will not compromise on any issue related to the interests of Pimpri Chinchwad residents,” he said.