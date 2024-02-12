MBA student arrested for stealing jewellery worth 2.82 lakh

The Hinjewadi police on Sunday arrested a 23-year-old MBA student on charges of theft. The student is accused of stealing around 50 grams of gold jewellery valued at ₹2.82 lakh from a flat located in Sus Gaon. As per the complaint filed by Dipak Kailas Dhoble, 47 grams of gold ornaments were missing from their flat. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported on February 5 at flat number 402 in Parth Unnati Society in Sus Gaon.

The accused, Sneha Shrikishan Parikh (23) from Sambhajinagar, is studying MBA at a reputed college in Pune. Hinjewadi police arrested her and later she was released on bail.

As per the complaint filed by Dipak Kailas Dhoble, 47 grams of gold ornaments were missing from their flat. Accordingly, they filed a police complaint at Hinjewadi police station. Assistant Police Inspector (API) Ram Gomare and the team initiated the investigation. During the probe it was observed that during the period Sneha, friend of Dhoble’s wife, came to Pune and stayed at Dhoble’s house. During her interrogation, Sneha admitted her involvement in the robbery.

API Gomare said, “Considering she is friend of his wife, the complainant allowed Sneha to stay with them as she did not have any contact person in Pune during her exam. We concentrated our investigation around her and soon we came to know that the accused kept stolen jewellery with one of her friends. Our team rushed to Sambhajinanagr and recovered all ornaments worth ₹2.82 lakh.”

A case has been registered at Hinjewadi police station under IPC section 380 (Theft in Dwelling House) and further investigation is going on.