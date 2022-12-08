MBBS student stripped, robbed of 29,500 in Baramati

A 21-year-old second-year MBBS student of a government medical college in Baramati was stripped naked, blackmailed and robbed of ₹29,500 by three unidentified youths on December 4.

The police arrested the accused within a few hours after the FIR was lodged on Monday (December 5). According to the FIR lodged with the Baramati police, the incident took place between 7.30 and 8.30 pm near the Government Medical and General Hospital in Baramati, situated 120 km from Pune.

Ganesh Ingale, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Baramati division of Pune rural police, said, “The accused are in their twenties and residents of Baramati.”

According to the FIR, the victim was walking on the road near the hospital’s oxygen generation plant after finishing his shopping at Subhadra Mall when he was approached by a bike-borne offender. The rider forcibly took ₹15,000 from his pocket after allegedly abusing and assaulting him at the secluded spot.

When the victim confronted the accused, his two accomplices joined him and forced the victim to a nearby sugarcane field. The complainant was stripped naked and the accused took his nude photos, demanded more money and threatened to publish photos on social media if he would report the incident.

The victim was asked to put on clothes and taken to a nearby ATM, where one of the accused with his face covered withdrew ₹10,000 and ₹4,500 in two transactions using the complainant’s ATM card. The accused then fled the scene. The victim filed an FIR at the Baramati taluka police station.

The investigation team has invoked Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 397 (use of any deadly weapon, or causes grievous hurt to any person, or attempts to cause death), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (Criminal intimidation) against the accused.