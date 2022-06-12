MCCIA Electronics Cluster Foundation inaugurated in Pune
Subhash Desai, minister for industries and mining, inaugurated MCCIA Electronics Cluster Foundation (MECF) in the city on Saturday. This will pave way for the setting up of electronics manufacturing clusters for promoting electronics system design and manufacturing.
Desai said the initiative will create specialised facilities for testing, certification, calibration, design and simulation among other facilities for the electronics industry.
He added that this will enable the electronics industry to come out with world-class products and services. The centre will provide knowledge-based equipment and certification accepted in international markets.
“MECF is a prestigious facility and welcome addition to Pune and Maharashtra’s industrial infrastructure. The SMEs from the electronics sector who cannot afford expensive equipment for testing and development will find this common facility centre very useful. The potential investors from electronics and dependent sectors who look for world-class facilities in their respective sectors will also find this centre immensely valuable,” said Desai.
According to Desai, the Centre and state government are implementing several cluster projects in urban and rural areas of the state.
Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had announced financial assistance for setting up Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMCs) for promoting Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM). In Maharashtra, the Pune district has been declared a brownfield cluster. The scope of the brownfield cluster under the EMC scheme includes providing financial assistance for the development / up-gradation of common infrastructure and facilities to enhance the competitiveness of existing units in an area notified as a Brownfield EMC.
MCCIA had initiated a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to promote the development of EMC by setting up a Common Facility Centre (CFC) in Pune. This CFC will help the electronics industries in Pune and surrounding areas in terms of the latest technology, cost competitiveness, faster turnaround time etc. enabling the Pune region to become a preferred destination for electronics design-led manufacturing. This will help in developing an entrepreneurial ecosystem, drive innovation and catalyze economic growth by increasing employment opportunities and tax revenues. The state-of-the-art facility is a prime location in Bhosari MIDC with about 27000 sq. ft. built-up area with the latest technology equipment.
Sudhir Mehta, president of the Maratha Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), said, “The project is a dream come true for the Chamber.”
