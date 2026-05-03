MCOCA court convicts two in chain-snatching case

A special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court has convicted two men in a 2018 chain-snatching case in Erandwane, ruling that the prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt that they robbed a college student at knifepoint and caused grievous injuries when she resisted the attack. The case pertains to an incident on April 30, 2018. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

In its order dated April 29, 2026, special judge SR Salunkhe convicted Sameer Hajju Pathan and Rahul Gajendra Kamble under Sections 394 and 397 read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code. The court sentenced both to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1,000 each. However, as the duo had already spent nearly eight years in custody since their arrest in August 2018, the court ordered their release after granting them set-off under Section 428 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, subject to their not being wanted in any other case.

The case pertains to an incident on April 30, 2018, when the complainant, a civil engineering student staying at the Savitribai Phule Pune University hostel, was speaking with friends near Ratnadeep Society around 10.30 pm. According to the prosecution, two men arrived on a motorcycle and initially asked for directions. The pillion rider then suddenly snatched the woman’s gold chain. When she resisted, he attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon, fracturing her finger before fleeing with the chain.

The court relied on the testimonies of the injured complainant and eyewitnesses, medical evidence confirming grievous injuries, and the recovery of the stolen gold chain and weapon. The prosecution case was further strengthened by a test identification parade in which the victim identified both accused.

The court acquitted co-accused Nitin alias Nigarya Laxman Tambare, observing that there was no direct evidence linking him to the robbery. The court held that allegations regarding his role in pledging the stolen chain were insufficient to establish his involvement in the crime.

The court also held that charges under the Arms Act, Maharashtra Police Act and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) could not be sustained as the prosecution failed to establish the existence of an organised crime syndicate or provide the necessary legal evidence to invoke those provisions.

During the sentencing hearing, defence counsel argued that the accused had already spent several years in prison and sought the minimum punishment prescribed under law. The defence submitted that a harsher sentence would destroy their chances of rehabilitation and reform.

While awarding the sentence, the court noted that Pathan was 26 years old and Kamble 19 at the time of the offence. The judge also observed that although Pathan used a dagger during the robbery, he did not attack any vital part of the victim’s body and caused injury to her finger while she resisted the snatching attempt.

“Having considered all the aspects of the case, I am of the considered view that minimum punishment of rigorous imprisonment for seven years would meet the ends of justice,” the court said in its order.