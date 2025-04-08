Medha Kulkarni slams BJP workers for protest at Dr Ghaisas clinic 

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni strongly criticised her party workers for targeting Dr Ghaisas Hospital in Erandwane following the recent controversy involving Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. She termed the protest at the clinic—run by the father of Dr Sushrut Ghaisas, who had earlier treated Tanisha Bhise—as an “arrogant act”. In a letter addressed to Pune BJP unit chief Dheeraj Ghate, she expressed disappointment over the conduct of party workers. (HT PHOTO)

Kulkarni also took objection to the BJP’s women’s wing for staging a protest at Deenanath Hospital without waiting for the findings of the inquiry report. In a letter addressed to Pune BJP unit chief Dheeraj Ghate, she expressed disappointment over the conduct of party workers.

“It was wrong for the women’s wing to attack the hospital. The party must take action against those involved. We should have considered the hospital’s version before taking such an extreme step,” Kulkarni wrote.

Reacting to the letter, Ghate said Kulkarni should have raised her concerns internally.

“It would have been better had the MP discussed the issue with us directly instead of circulating the letter in the media,” he said.

Earlier, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had also distanced himself from the protest, calling the attack on medical professionals “unacceptable”.

Speaking to the media, he said, “It is wrong to target doctors. Regardless of who carried out the protest, such actions must be avoided.”

Kulkarni’s remarks sparked criticism from within party ranks. Several BJP workers took to social media to express displeasure, indirectly targeting Kulkarni.

“Party workers are the backbone of any organisation. We work tirelessly for the party and the citizens. It’s disheartening to be criticised by our leaders,” said a post on social media.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sangeeta Tiwari also lashed out at Kulkarni, questioning her support for the hospital.

“It is surprising that Kulkarni was defending the hospital when Dr Ghaisas had already resigned and the hospital accepted its mistake before the inquiry committee report was out,” she said.