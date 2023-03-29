Home / Cities / Pune News / Medical student jumps off Sassoon hospital building, dies

Medical student jumps off Sassoon hospital building, dies

ByShrinivas Deshp
Mar 29, 2023 10:32 PM IST

A first year student at BJ Medical College jumped off from the Sassoon General Hospital building on Wednesday morning

A first year student at BJ Medical College jumped off from the Sassoon General Hospital building on Wednesday morning. Police said initial probe reveals that depression could be the reason for taking the extreme step.

The victim was a resident of Sinhagad Road area. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The victim was a resident of Sinhagad Road area. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Police said that the student jumped off from the third floor of the building at around 10:30 am and was grievously hurt. She died while undergoing treatment at around 4:30 pm.

The victim was a resident of Sinhagad Road area.

“The identity of the deceased was established with the help of the mobile phone she was carrying, and her parents were informed. A preliminary probe revealed that she was depressed,” said Ravi Gawade, assistant police inspector.

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out