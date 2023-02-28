Meet Robin Hood arrested by Pune police: Stealing from rich and spending on poor

Pune: Known to be a notorious thief, Mohamad Irfan (32) has been a headache for the police of at different Indian states for years for his alleged involvement in theft cases. Back home in Bihar, Irfan has been credited with constructing concrete roads in seven villages, and generously helping the poor perform the wedding of their daughters, ultimately helping his wife win the district council elections with a comfortable margin. While investigating into a theft at Sindh Housing Society, Baner, Pune, the local police arrested a gang of four people, including Irfan, who used a Jaguar car with a fake number plate for carrying out the burglary. (Shankar Narayan/ HT PHOTO)

Irfan, alis Ujala, also known as Robin Hood in the Bihar is known for his philanthropy works. He was earlier this week arrested by Pune police in a theft case involving lavish housing society in Pune.

During investigation of house theft in Sindh Housing Society in Baner area of the Pune city, local police arrested a gang of four people including Irfan from Delhi who used high end luxury cars to execute the crime. In Pune case, which is lodged at Chaturshringi police station, Irfan and others including Sunil Yadav, unit Yadav and Rajesh Yadav, used a Jaguar car with a fake number plate for carrying out burglary. Irfan was arrested by the Pune police’s Crime Branch from Jalandhar on February 25 and brought to Pune on Saturday.

According to Pune police, Irfan has often encashed his social work in Pupri village in Sitamarhi district of Bihar state to project himself as Robin Hood, and continued with his criminal activities. During the investigation, Irfan told investigation officials that he takes inspiration from Robin Hood — one of the most famous outlaws in folklore — who robbed the rich to feed the poor.

Irfan on his part is accused of committing at least 40 robberies across 12 states in India.

There are several cases registered against him at Bihar, Delhi, Chennai and Visakhapatnam. During interrogation, Pune police came to know that Irfan has started a Lungar kind of initiative where he feeds hundreds of poor people on a daily basis.

“Mohammad Irfan told investigators that he had made roads in narrow lanes in seven villages of his native Jogia panchayat in Sitamarhi district worth ₹1.20 crore,” said a senior official from Pune Police.

When contacted, Bihar Police officials confirmed had he been liberally spending the stolen amount on carrying out various social works in the villages and helping the poor in distress even as the local villagers were not aware about his acts until the Uttar Pradesh police recently arrested him in connection with one such theft case.

Irfan’s social works helped him and family create a better image in the town. Gulshan Parveen won the Zilla Panchayat election from Sitamarhi’s Pupri block ward number 34 by asking for votes in ‘Robin Hood’ Irfan’s name, something, appealed to locals who voted for her.

“There are several cases of theft, dacoity and other crimes he is facing in Delhi, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chennai and Vishkhapattam, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. He has often targeted big cities only. It was found that Irfan who is known as Robin Hood uses money earned by various criminal activities for the various social initiatives started by him in Bihar state. Though his intention is good, his way to earn money is illegal,” said Ramnath Pokale, additional commissioner of police (ACP), crime.

Irfan has a good lifestyle and often travel in luxury cars like Jaguar and owns multiple flats in big cities, said Pune police.

Another police officer from Pune city police department said that Irfan comes from a typical middle class family. His parents were working as agricultural labourers. Irfan’s father was unable to give dowry for the marriage of his sister as a result of which Irafn was doing social work for the poor people in his area.

Shriram Vinay Paswan, sub inspector at Pupri Police station in Sitamarhi district of Bihar state said ,“Yes it is true that Irfan is involved in many social activities in the area, his wife has also been elected as district council member. In our station we have two cases registered against him and in which he is released on bail.’’

In the last week of January, Irfan released from Jail in Delhi later he travelled to Pune where he hatched a robbery plan in a lavish housing society. On 10 February he and three others stole a golden chain, ₹2 lakh cash, foreign made pistol and three imported watches from bungalow in Sindh society in Baner.

Amol Zende, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Pune, said, “Irfan used to search high-end housing societies in the city on Google and burgled homes after gaining entry using a luxury car like Jaguar, Audi, Mercedes. Because of the use of such high end cars he used to get easy entry into lavish housing societies.”

Pune police following the arrest of Irfan along with others from Jalandhar, recovered 10 luxury watches, cash, and a Jaguar car with a total worth of Rs1.21 crore from thir possession.