Mega plantation of 500 native trees by Anandvan, forest department

Anandvan Mitra Mandal and the Maharashtra Forest department jointly organized a mega tree plantation drive near Antulenagar, Pisoli and planted 500 native plants in the barren landscape on Sunday morning.

The drive had volunteers from different parts of Pune ranging from toddlers to seniors from different parts of the city and district who participated in this plantation program. Mandal, one of India’s prominent green conservations is a ‘Public Charitable Trust’ based in Pune, with the core objective of increasing people’s awareness about Environment, Wildlife, Climate Change and Forest worldwide and to work towards it.

Anandvan president Praveen Kumar Anand said, “We are so glad to see that concept of the urban forest gaining a lot of momentum and it’s spreading wildly in the minds of people. Last, but not least Anandvan Mitra Mandal thanks all the volunteers of all age groups, who helped us in the drive and made this event a big hit and it aims to create more urban forests and help the world the help against climate change.”

Colonel (Retd) Pramod Kulkarni, founders of Vidyashilp School participated in the drive and also promised to maintain the plants and nourish them. Anandvan has been focusing on converting the barren forestlands into rich biodiversity for more than a decade through people’s participation.