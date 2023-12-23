Mercury to rise ahead of Christmas, New Year’s Eve

With the expected shift in wind direction, the city’s temperature is likely to rise in the upcoming week. As a result, Christmas and New Year’s Eve will be considerably warmer this year, and the city is unlikely to see temperatures in the single digits this month, according to an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). As a result, the temperature in both the state and city is likely to rise by 2-3 degrees Celcius from December 26. (HT PHOTO)

As per the most recent forecast on December 23, southeasterly winds from the Bay of Bengal (BOB) are expected to strengthen their influence over the state and Pune city. As a result, the temperature in both the state and city is likely to rise by 2-3 degrees Celcius from December 26.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of Weather and Forecasting Division, IMD, Pune said, “Minimum temperature is likely to be more than normal level over Maharashtra till December 30. North-Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha may record milder temperatures due to the influence of northerly winds. In Pune, the weather will be mainly dry in the upcoming week. However minimum temperature will be above normal level by 2-3 degrees Celsius.”

Currently, the city is experiencing variations in the temperature due to the collision between cool northerly winds and south earthly winds which bring moisture to south-central Maharashtra. As a result, foggy conditions are being observed in the city during the nighttime and early morning hours. Similar conditions will be experienced in the upcoming week too, said an official from IMD.

As per the data, on Saturday, December 23, the minimum temperature at Shivajinagar was recorded as 12.5 degrees Celsius, which is above the normal level by 1.5 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature was recorded as 31.3, which is higher than average by 2.3 degrees Celsius. In the last week, the city experienced fluctuations in the temperature throughout the week.

On Monday, December 18, both minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded at 14.5 and 27.9 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature dropped by 2 degrees on December 20 and stood at 12 degrees Celius, while the maximum temperature was logged at 27.7 degrees Celsius.

It went up by 2 degrees within 24 hours and on December 21, the minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded as 14 and 29.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

Speaking about this, a senior official from IMD, on condition of anonymity, said, “As there is no strong system active over the state, the city is experiencing dry weather. Therefore, although moisture comes with the south easterly winds, the cool northern winds are having more impact on the city, and despite an increase in the temperature chills can be experienced across the city.”