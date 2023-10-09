Meter reading agencies to face criminal charges for fraudulent practices

Following reports of discrepancies in the records submitted by electric meter reading agencies, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) has warned them of criminal action for fraudulent practice. The power utility authorities chaired a meeting with 73 meter reading agencies in Pune circle at Rasta Peth on October 6 (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The power utility authorities chaired a meeting with 73 meter reading agencies in Pune circle at Rasta Peth on October 6.

Rajendra Pawar, chief engineer, MSEDCL Pune Circle, who headed the meeting, said that the agencies take photo readings of meters through a mobile app and online submission. He underlined the responsibility of accurate meter reading.

The officials have been examining two per cent meter readings every month to check discrepancies. There are around 3.315 million low-tension consumers in Pune Circle and officials claim that 95 per cent billings is accurate.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!