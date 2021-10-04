Metro tunnel on Shivajinagar to Swargate stretch 75% complete

The Maharashtra Metro Railway Corporation (Maha-Metro) has completed 75 per cent of its tunnel on the Shivajinagar to Swargate underground stretch, so far.

The underground stretch between Agriculture College and Swargate is part of the 16-km Pimpri-Chinchwad to Swargate corridor. There are five underground stations. Of these five metro stations, Maha-Metro is erecting multi-modal hubs at three stations. The underground station at Mandai is behind schedule as land was handed over to Maha-Metro in July by the Pune municipal corporation (PMC).

Atul Gadgil, director of Maha-Metro said, “After crossing the Mutha river, we speeded up tunneling. At present, we have completed around 75 per cent of the work. One TBM (tunnel boring machine) has crossed Mandai and is moving towards Budhwar peth. A second TBM has started work from Swargate towards Mandai.”

He added, “Stations take more time and work is going smoothly and at full speed.”

The ongoing Pune metro rail had already constructed an underground tunnel of 1.6 km stretch from Agriculture College to Civil Court in Shivajinagar.

Maha-Metro is carrying out the Pune Metro Rail Project, which has two corridors — one from Vanaz to Ramwadi which is an elevated line; and the other from PCMC to Swargate, which is elevated from PCMC to Agriculture college, and thereafter underground up to Swargate. The underground section is six-km long with stations proposed at Shivajinagar bus stand, Civil Court, Phadke houd, Mandai and Swargate.

The total metro rail route under construction is 31km.