MIDC issues notice to developers after their vehicles, RMC mixers muddy Hinjewadi roads, causing accidents

The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) on September 9 served notice to three prominent developers after ready-mix concrete (RMC) mixers and vehicles carrying excavation material from their construction sites left mud on the roads in Hinjewadi phase 3, phase 1, Thakar Chowk and Maan Road making them slippery and unsafe and leading to several two-wheeler accidents in the past few days. However, residents are angry with the apathy shown by the developers. (HT)

In the latest such incident on September 6, a motorbike skidded on a muddy stretch, forcing the MIDC to deploy the fire brigade to wash it. This wasn’t the first such incident, officials said. “Last month, we had served notice to the same developers. They cleaned the roads after that. But the problem has resurfaced, and this time we had no option but to act again,” a senior MIDC official said.

Rajendra Totala, executive engineer of MIDC, said, “The problem arose because of rain and RMC mixers and vehicles carrying excavation material. We have issued notice and instructed the developers to keep the roads clean.”

Pravin Gaikwad, a resident of Hinjewadi phase 1, said, “Every day, trucks venture out with muddy tyres. They make the roads slippery and dangerous. Two-wheelers skid frequently, and it is only a matter of time before a major accident takes place. The developers must be forced to use tyre wash facilities.”

Snehal Sharma, a commuter, said, “We are paying the price for the developers’ carelessness. The roads are damaged, and our safety is at risk.”

Pranay Navale, a resident, posted on X, “These roads are damaged more by builders’ and Metro’s dumpers, JCBs and RMC trucks than by the rain. With Gera, Godrej, Saheel and Kumar projects in full swing, builders are responsible for the mud on the roads.”

Following MIDC’s action, a formal letter has also been sent to the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) which grants development permissions in the area. Senior officials said they have instructed the developers to strictly follow environmental norms and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) guidelines.

PMRDA planning department officials said, “We have told these companies to install tyre wash pits at their sites and ensure that no vehicle enters public roads without cleaning. If violations continue, stricter penalties and even suspension of permissions will be considered.”

The repeated incidents have once again highlighted the pressure on Hinjewadi’s road infrastructure. With thousands of commuters using phase 1, phase 3, Maan Road and Thakar Chowk daily, even small lapses in road safety can cause major disruptions.

MP Sule seeks urgent repairs

Nationalist Congress Party/NCP MP Supriya Sule has raised concern over the poor condition of roads in the Megapolis Saffron area of Hinjewadi phase 3. The stretch has turned muddy and slippery, leading to both major and minor accidents in the past few days.

Sule said the issue needs immediate attention. “I request the government to take urgent action and repair this road at the earliest, considering the hardships faced by citizens,” she said.