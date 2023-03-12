Home / Cities / Pune News / MIDC signs MoU with Sweden India Business Council

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 12, 2023 06:26 PM IST

The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Government of Maharashtra and the Sweden India Business Council (SIBC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Saturday for sustainable infrastructure and defence manufacturing

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis during the event in Pune. (HT PHOTO)
Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis who was present on the occasion said, “Out of the 260 Swedish companies in India, 43 are in Pune, including some of the largest manufacturers.”

The MoU will focus on waste to energy (green initiatives), financial services including export credit financing agencies in Sweden, sustainable infrastructure and transportation and defence sector manufacturing amongst others.

The Consulate General of Sweden in Mumbai and the Embassy of Sweden in New Delhi have started a year-long programme to celebrate 75 years of bilateral relations between Sweden and India with the visit of Swedish state secretary for foreign trade, Håkan Jevrell and several other leaders of Swedish industry to Pune.

Sunday, March 12, 2023
