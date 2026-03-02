Middle East tensions disrupt Pune-Dubai flights; several stranded, many cancel travel plans

Pune: Escalating tensions in the Middle East have begun impacting air travel from Pune, with multiple flights to and from Dubai cancelled on Sunday, leaving some passengers stranded and forcing many others to scrap their travel plans. Kolkata, India - July 05: An aircraft seen on the runway at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport at Dum Dum in Kolkata, West Bengal, India, on Sunday, July 05, 2020. Flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad will not land in Kolkata from July 6 to July 19 to check spread of coronavirus. (Photo by Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)

According to Pune Airport authorities, SpiceJet flight SG 51 from Pune to Dubai, scheduled to depart at 8:30pm on March 1, was cancelled. The return flight, SG 52 from Dubai to Pune, scheduled to arrive at 4:55am on March 2, was also cancelled. Similarly, IndiGo flights 6E 1484/1483, operating on the Dubai-Pune-Dubai sector, were cancelled. These flights were scheduled to arrive at 10:30 pm and depart at 12:30am (March 2). Airlines have informed passengers about the cancellations.

The disruptions come amid heightened security concerns and airspace restrictions in parts of West Asia following the recent escalation of conflict in the region. Several international carriers have either suspended operations or rerouted flights as a precautionary measure.

Airport officials said many passengers who were scheduled to travel to Dubai for business, tourism and family visits were forced to cancel or postpone their plans at the last minute. Some travellers who had already checked in were informed about cancellations shortly before departure.

With uncertainty continuing over flight operations in the region, passengers have been advised to check with airlines for updated schedules before heading to the airport.