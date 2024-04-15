Middle east tensions trigger anxiety among Iranian students in Pune

Amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, Iranian students residing in Pune are grappling with a significant currency appreciation that has resulted in increased costs of living in major Indian cities. According to these students, the value of the Iranian Rial has risen by almost 100 points over the past two to three days, straining their purses and potentially impacting their ability to meet academic and daily living expenses. An anti-missile system operates after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel. (REUTERS FILE)

Parsa Rezaie, an Iranian student pursuing a PhD in Pune, said, “In fact, Iran never started the war but we retaliated to save our countrymen. No one wants to live in a warlike situation. Students like us are suffering the most due to currency appreciation brought about by the war.”

Rezaie said that due to the war between Israel and Palestine, the situation has taken a turn for the worst as far as currency exchange is concerned. According to Rezaie, 1 Toman (Iranian currency) was equivalent to ₹700 which has escalated to ₹790 on Monday.

Syed Haider, another student from Iran pursuing physical education at a private college in Pune city, said that he has been in Pune city for the last two years and was thinking of visiting his hometown but for the warlike situation. “As of now, we are facing a major issue of currency fluctuation as we have to pay more as compared to what we were paying earlier for the same.’’

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Iranian students living and studying in Pune expressed fears over a potential Iran-Israel war. A female Iranian student on condition of anonymity said, “At this moment, I cannot fly to Iran and though the situation is normal there, I am worried for my family. I don’t know what to do…”

The situation has sparked anxiety among the Iranian student community in Pune, which now faces the daunting prospect of grappling with the economic fallout of the conflict. With the possibility of further fluctuation in currency, students are bracing themselves for potentially bigger financial challenges in the days ahead.

Dr Shailendra Deolankar, director - higher education and researcher on international relations, said, “This move by Iran is basically to appease other Muslim countries. This may have three types of impact. One is an increase in crude oil rates (increased from $80 per barrel to $92). These rates were stabilised near $80 but we have seen sudden increase up to $92. Secondly, this move by Iran may further disturb the supply chain and lastly, we can see currency appreciation which may impact students.” According to Deolankar, India will not want the conflict to escalate given that it is election season here.

Iran launched drones and missiles in retaliation to an Israeli airstrike on an Iranian diplomatic complex in the Syrian capital of Damascus on April 1 that killed seven people, including a senior general of the IRGC. India, which has strategic ties with Iran and Israel, has pushed for de-escalation and a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy in the context of both the Israel-Hamas conflict and the tensions between Iran and Israel.

New Delhi issued an advisory on Friday, urging Indian citizens not to travel to Iran or Israel and calling on nationals living in the two countries to observe the ‘utmost precautions’ for their own safety.