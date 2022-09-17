Home / Cities / Pune News / Midnight fire guts six vehicles in Pune

Midnight fire guts six vehicles in Pune

pune news
Published on Sep 17, 2022 05:31 PM IST

A midnight fire broke out at a parking lot of B wing of Hareshwar Park residential society, Manajinagar in Narhe, Pune on Saturday gutting six vehicles

ByHT Correspondent

Pune: A midnight fire broke out at a parking lot of B wing of Hareshwar Park residential society, Manajinagar in Narhe on Saturday gutting six vehicles. Residents alerted the fire station officials and the firefighters reached the spot in 15 minutes and brought the situation under control. Four two-wheelers and two cars were found completely burnt at the incident that took place at 2.30 am.

Fire officer Prakash Gare cited short-circuit as the possible reason for blaze and investigation is on. “The fire was brought under control in ten minutes. The police conducted a panchanama,” he said.

Saturday, September 17, 2022
