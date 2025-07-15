Pune: Minister of state for urban development Madhuri Misal on Monday assured the state assembly that an inquiry will be conducted into the tendering process carried out by the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) solid waste management department. Minister orders inquiry into scrapped PMC waste management tenders

The assurance came after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Bhimrao Tapkir raised concerns in the assembly about inflated tender amounts. The civic body had floated tenders for several solid waste management projects but scrapped the process after bids were received at rates five to seven per cent higher than the estimated costs.

The tenders were floated two months back for ₹158crore for road cleaning and solid waste management projects.

Responding to Tapkir’s question, Misal said, “The tender process has already been cancelled as the quoted rates were above five to seven per cent of the estimated cost. The state government has instructed PMC to conduct a detailed inquiry.”

Tapkir further questioned the expenses already incurred during the tendering process. To this, Misal replied, “The state government has directed PMC to investigate and, if necessary, recover the cost from those responsible.”

Misal also told the House that if any MLA has doubts about other tender processes, they should submit specific cases, and the government will ensure a detailed investigation.