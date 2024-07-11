 Minor booked for vandalising 10 vehicles in Swargate  - Hindustan Times
Minor booked for vandalising 10 vehicles in Swargate 

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 11, 2024 05:58 AM IST

Earlier this minor was booked in the same vandalisation case. Police suspect that he might have been under the influence of alcohol while vandalising parked vehicles

Swargate police have taken action against a minor boy who allegedly vandalised multiple vehicles parked along the roadside in Maharshi Nagar. The incident was reported on Wednesday at around 3 am in front of Crescent High School. 

The vandalised cars reportedly suffered damage ranging from broken windows to scratched surfaces, causing significant inconvenience and financial losses to their owners.  (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The vandalised cars reportedly suffered damage ranging from broken windows to scratched surfaces, causing significant inconvenience and financial losses to their owners.  (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Earlier this minor was booked in the same vandalisation case. Police suspect that he might have been under the influence of alcohol while vandalising parked vehicles. The vandalised cars reportedly suffered damage ranging from broken windows to scratched surfaces, causing significant inconvenience and financial losses to their owners. 

Upon receiving complaints from affected residents, Swargate police swiftly launched an investigation into the matter. Subsequently, they identified and detained the minor suspect believed to be behind the acts of vandalism.  

The police have initiated legal proceedings against the minor under relevant sections of the law, which include provisions for juvenile offenders. 

Minor booked for vandalising 10 vehicles in Swargate 
