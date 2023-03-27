Minor girl abducted, sold off for 50,000; rescued from Madhya Pradesh

PUNE A 14-year-old girl, resident of Bharati Vidyapeeth area of Pune city, was kidnapped and sold off for ₹50,000 to a 22-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh. Pune police have arrested two people in the case. The accused have been booked on charges of kidnapping, trafficking and rape. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

On January 17, the young girl left home to meet her sister at work when she was kidnapped. The girl was rescued on Sunday from Gyara village in Datia district of Madhya Pradesh.

The accused have been identified as Shanti alias Santo Harnam Kushwah (40), a resident of Girsawa in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh and Dharmendra Kiledarsingh Yadav (22), a resident of Gyara village.

Police said, the girl came in contact with accused Shanti who was working with her sister at her office. The accused took her to Madhya Pradesh on the pretext of attending a wedding ceremony of another person from the same office who is a resident of Madhya Pradesh.

She sold the girl to the accused Yadav, who paid her ₹50,000 and married the minor.

As the girl did not return home on January 17, family members filed a complaint after which a police team was formed to rescue the girl. A team of Pune city police went to Madhya Pradesh and rescued the girl.

“During questioning, it came to light that the girl came in contact with the accused woman at her sister’s office. She forcefully took the girl to Madhya Pradesh and later threatened her and sold her off to a man for ₹50,000,’’ said deputy commissioner of police ( Zone II) Smratana Patil.

The accused have been booked on charges of kidnapping, trafficking and rape.