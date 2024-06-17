 Minor injured in leopard attack in Junnar - Hindustan Times
Minor injured in leopard attack in Junnar

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Jun 18, 2024 05:02 AM IST

17-year-old boy injured in leopard attack at Bhorwadi village in Junnar. Suffered minor leg injuries, admitted to Narayangaon hospital. Leopard escaped.

A 17-year-old boy was injured in a leopard attack at Bhorwadi village in Junnar on Sunday. The boy suffered minor injuries on his leg and is admitted to a private hospital in Narayangaon for treatment.

The incident took place on Sunday night, and the boy suffered some minor injuries, said a forest department official. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The incident took place on Sunday night, and the boy suffered some minor injuries, said a forest department official. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Yash Bhor, the victim, was walking outside his house at around 8.30pm when the incident occurred. It was dark outside, and he did not realise the presence of a leopard on a nearby farm. When the leopard suddenly attacked him, he shouted for help. After hearing commotion outside, his neighbour Sameer Bhor and other villagers rushed to help him, while the leopard escaped in the fields.

Sandesh Paril, assistant conservator of forest, Junnar division said, “The incident took place on Sunday night, and the boy suffered some minor injuries. However, the village where the attack happened falls into another jurisdiction, and hence I can’t comment on it.”

Minor injured in leopard attack in Junnar
