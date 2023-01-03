Home / Cities / Pune News / MLA Laxman Jagtap’s demise second jolt to BJP within a fortnight

MLA Laxman Jagtap's demise second jolt to BJP within a fortnight

Updated on Jan 03, 2023

On December 22, MLA from Kasba Peth in Pune Mukta Tilak died after a five-year long battle against cancer

ByHT Correspondent

The passing away of Chinchwad legislator Laxman Jagtap has come as second major jolt to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) within a fortnight as another party MLA from Kasba Peth in Pune Mukta Tilak died last month.

Tilak died on December 22 after a five-year long battle against cancer.

Jagtap was a strong party face, who along with another BJP legislator Mahesh Landge ensured BJP a strong victory during 2017 civic elections in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Before Jagtap joined the BJP in 2014, the party was grappling to establish its foothold in the industrial town which was then a stronghold of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

“It’s a second major jolt to our party within a fortnight. We haven’ t yet come to terms with first loss of Tilak when Jagtap also passed away,” said Pune district Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil.

With the loss of two MLAs, they will have to field candidates in bypolls which have to be conducted within six months.

Party MP from Pune Girish Bapat is also ailing and has been hospitalised for the past two weeks.

