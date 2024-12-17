MLA Shirole demands audit of school buses, vans in city 

Siddharth Shirole, a Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MLA, has urged a review of all 8,000 school buses and vans operating in Pune, as well as preventative steps to avoid fire incidents. Even the fire department must take preventive steps. Shirole stated that the fire department should train school bus operators, drivers, and school administrators on how to manage such circumstances. (HT PHOTO)

Shirole’s demands come on the backdrop of a recent incident, where a school bus caught fire in Kharadi. The Shivajinagar MLA raised the matter while speaking in the Maharashtra assembly during the winter session in Nagpur.

Shirole stated, “Pune recently experienced a fire on a school bus in Kharadi. Though a big incident was avoided, it is frightening, and authorities must consider it.”

He stated, “There are approximately 8,000 school buses and vans operating in Pune, transporting schoolchildren. There is an urgent need to conduct an audit of these vehicles.”

“The operators must also receive training to use the fire extinguishers fitted in the buses,” Shirole said.

Shirole further said, “If the training carried away by the fire brigade department to handle any accident or fire at school buses and how to escape students in this situation, it would help to avoid major calamity.”

Shirole’s suggestions were accepted by the state government which agreed to issue orders in this regard to the appropriate authorities.