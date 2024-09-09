MNGL hikes CNG price; second in two months

MNGL press release on Sunday stated that starting from September 8, the CNG retail price will rise by ₹0.90 per kg, bringing the revised rate to ₹85.90 per kg
The Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) has announced a price hike for compressed natural gas (CNG) in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and surrounding areas such as Chakan, Talegaon, and Hinjewadi. It is the second increase since July.
The new rate still offers savings of around 49% in comparison to petrol and around 27% to diesel at current price levels in Pune city for the passenger car segment and around 29% for autorickshaws, claims the press release.
According to the MNGL statement, the prices of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) remain unchanged.