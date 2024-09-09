 MNGL hikes CNG price; second in two months - Hindustan Times
MNGL hikes CNG price; second in two months

BySiddharth Gadkari
Sep 09, 2024 07:28 AM IST

MNGL press release on Sunday stated that starting from September 8, the CNG retail price will rise by ₹0.90 per kg, bringing the revised rate to ₹85.90 per kg

The Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) has announced a price hike for compressed natural gas (CNG) in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and surrounding areas such as Chakan, Talegaon, and Hinjewadi. It is the second increase since July.

The new rate still offers savings of around 49% in comparison to petrol and around 27% to diesel at current price levels in Pune city for the passenger car segment and around 29% for autorickshaws, claims the press release. (HT PHOTO)
The new rate still offers savings of around 49% in comparison to petrol and around 27% to diesel at current price levels in Pune city for the passenger car segment and around 29% for autorickshaws, claims the press release. (HT PHOTO)

MNGL press release on Sunday stated that starting from September 8, the CNG retail price will rise by 0.90 per kg, bringing the revised rate to 85.90 per kg.

The new rate still offers savings of around 49% in comparison to petrol and around 27% to diesel at current price levels in Pune city for the passenger car segment and around 29% for autorickshaws, claims the press release.

According to the MNGL statement, the prices of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) remain unchanged.

