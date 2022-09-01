MNGL pipeline ruptured as tree falls in Bibvewadi, triggers leak
A disaster was averted in the early hours of Thursday when a gigantic Gulmohar tree fell to the ground, puncturing a Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MGNL) pipeline and causing gas to seep into a water pipeline located near Bibvewadi area. Fortunately, no injury was reported.
According to the fire brigade department, they received a call at around 6.51 am on Thursday immediately after which, a team of four firemen rushed to the spot. The staff of MNGL which supplies piped gas to the consumer was alerted and so was the water supply department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) as the water pipeline, too, was punctured.
Initially, the fire brigade department requested the electricity board to discontinue the power supply in the area. Soon after MNGL- and water supply department- staffers repaired both pipelines, the fire brigade department removed the fallen tree from the road. The said Gulmohar tree had a trunk measuring three to five metre in diameter and the road was finally cleared for traffic at 10.40 am, nearly six hours after the tree crashed to the ground and blocked the road.
One of the firemen, Vijay Chaure, said that had the tree fallen a little later when the streets get busy, it would have crushed vehicles and led to casualties. “We reached the spot at 7.10 am however the gas and water had got mixed up and hence, it took time to coordinate with the other departments and clear the road.”
In a separate tree falling incident reported at Alankar theatre at around 3.10 am on Thursday, a giant Peepal tree fell on the road near the theatre. Two fire brigade teams comprising 12 firemen were pressed into service and they cleared the road by 6.30 am. Fortunately, no injury was reported.
According to the fire brigade department, as many as 14 tree falls and seven short circuit incidents have been reported in the last two days due to heavy rains.
-
Drunk man falls from 5th floor of Nigdi building, dies
A 50-year-old man died after Anil Kambale (50) fell from the fifth floor of the Prerana Housing society in Nigdi on Wednesday. The incident occurred at 4:30 pm when the man was under the influence of alcohol, said officials. The deceased has been identified as Anil Kambale (50). According to Nigdi police, Kambale is resident of Prerana Society in Sector 22 of Nigdi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad. The Nigdi police has registered a case of accidental death.
-
NCR celebrates National Sports Day with fanfare
On the occasion of National Sports Day, outstanding players of North Central Railway were felicitated by NCR general manager. Several sports events were also organised at NCR headquarters. In this sequence, players and coaches of NCR, who have performed outstandingly well during the last one year, were honoured in a programme organised at NCR headquarters, informed chief public relations officer of NCR Shivam Sharma on Thursday.
-
Now, confidential audit to identify cause of maternal deaths in UP
LUCKNOW In a first of its kind exercise in UP, the family welfare directorate has decided to start a confidential audit of maternal deaths taking place in the state to ascertain the cause of death of women during pregnancy and childbirth. UP's maternal death rate is 167 per 1,00,000 live births, according to the sample registration system for 2017-19. Sometimes, because of this information, small mistakes are ignored, opined health experts.
-
Bihar minister in dock quits hours after stripped of law dept; court rejects bail
In a blow to Bihar minister Kartik Kumar, who resigned late Wednesday evening hours after being stripped of law portfolio, a Danapur court rejected his anticipatory bail petition on Thursday evening after a day-long hearing in a 2014 abduction case in which he had been facing an arrest warrant. Kumar, an RJD MLC (member of legislative council), had assumed office as the law minister in Nitish Kumar's new government on August 16.
-
80% back liquor ban in study commissioned by Bihar govt
A study commissioned by the Bihar government has found that more than 80 per cent of the state's population is in favour of the liquor prohibition, in place in the state since April 2016, and wants it to be continued, people familiar with the matter said. Only 13.8 per cent of the respondents were against the prohibition, the study says. The study says the biggest beneficiary of prohibition are the women.
