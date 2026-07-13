MNGL warns 6,400 housing societies over PNG switch

Pune - The Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) issued notices to around 6,400 housing societies across Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad that have access to Piped Natural Gas (PNG) infrastructure but have not yet switched from Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG). The notices warn that if residents in these “gasified” societies do not apply for PNG connections by September 30, the supply of LPG cylinders will be discontinued from October 1, in accordance with the central government’s revised regulations promoting cleaner fuel. Chandigarh, India, July 24, 2018 : PNG gas pipeline installed in Progressive enclave sector 50 Chandigarh on Tuesday, July 24, 2018 Photo by Karun Sharma/Hindustan times

MNGL has developed an extensive PNG distribution network spanning over 2,700 km across Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, with infrastructure capable of serving nearly 8.5 lakh consumers. Despite the availability of the network, a large number of households continue to rely on LPG cylinders instead of opting for PNG connections.

Officials say the latest move is part of the government’s broader effort to increase the use of piped natural gas, which is considered a safer, more convenient and environmentally friendly alternative to LPG.

Major Shankar Karjagi, Director (Commercial), MNGL, said, “As per the central government’s new rules, residents of gasified societies where PNG infrastructure is already available must apply for PNG connections within the prescribed 90-day period. Failing this, LPG cylinder supply to consumers in these societies will be discontinued from October 1. After a PNG connection is commissioned, consumers are also required to surrender their existing LPG connection within 30 days, as both connections cannot be retained at the same address.”

The action follows the central government’s notification issued on March 24, which states that LPG supply can be discontinued in areas where PNG infrastructure is available but consumers have not shifted to the piped gas network. The rules also prohibit households from retaining both LPG and PNG connections at the same address. Once a PNG connection becomes operational, consumers are required to surrender their LPG connection within 30 days.

Acting on directions from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) to accelerate PNG adoption, MNGL served notices to nearly 6,400 housing societies in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad between June 11 and June 18. The company urged residents to apply for PNG connections within the stipulated period to avoid disrupting the cooking gas supply after the deadline.

Many residents, however, have expressed reservations about the transition. “Several families have been using LPG for years and are now worried about the process of shifting to PNG. There should be greater awareness and technical assistance from the authorities so that the transition is smooth,” said Anil Karnik, a resident of Kothrud.

Another resident, Swati Aher from Pimpri, said, “Most people support cleaner fuel, but many housing societies still have doubts about installation procedures, safety and costs. The government and MNGL should conduct more outreach programmes before discontinuing LPG supplies.”

MNGL currently supplies Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for vehicles and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) for domestic and commercial consumers across Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and adjoining areas, including Hinjawadi, Chakan and Talegaon. Officials said the company will continue to assist housing societies and residents in completing the transition before the September 30 deadline to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply.