MNS agitates over blackbuck deaths in Katraj zoo, raises safety concerns
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena(MNS) on Wednesday held an agitation in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) general body meeting over the safety of Katraj zoo and other public gardens in the city.
Earlier this month, four blackbucks died after they were attacked by stray dogs in Katraj zoo. The Blackbuck is a protected animal under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, which prohibits their hunting and poaching.
Referring to the Katraj zoo incident, MNS elected members on Wednesday raised safety concerns of all gardens across the city.
MNS leader Vasant More said, “The administration is responsible for the deaths of blackbuck. It’s the negligence of the administration. The Municipal commissioner must take action against the concerned persons.”
The zoo currently has 448 animals and about 100 staffers who keep the zoo guarded and take care of animals.
The Raj-Thackeray led party also raised the issue of public safety in other gardens across the city.
