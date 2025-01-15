MNS protests against use of nylon manja

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena party workers organised an agitation against nylon manja for kite flying in the city and provided free safety nets to two-wheeler riders. However, the nylon string or nylon manja has over the years caused grievous injuries to people, especially bikers, and birds. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

During the Makar Sankranti festival, people engage in kite flying during Makar Sankranti in the state and the markets are filled with colourful kites and strings to fly these. However, the nylon string or nylon manja has over the years caused grievous injuries to people, especially bikers, and birds.

Commenting about the protests, MNS city leader Prashant Kanojia said, “While following the tradition, we must ensure that it does not harm nature and humans. We provided safety nets for two-wheeler riders on Tuesday since the manja is causing injuries.”

MNS claimed that though nylon manja is banned, it is easily available in the market as police and PMC administration are not taking strict measures against it.