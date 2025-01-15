Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MNS protests against use of nylon manja

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 15, 2025 08:24 AM IST

During the Makar Sankranti festival, people engage in kite flying during Makar Sankranti in the state and the markets are filled with colourful kites and strings to fly these

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena party workers organised an agitation against nylon manja for kite flying in the city and provided free safety nets to two-wheeler riders.

However, the nylon string or nylon manja has over the years caused grievous injuries to people, especially bikers, and birds. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
However, the nylon string or nylon manja has over the years caused grievous injuries to people, especially bikers, and birds. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

During the Makar Sankranti festival, people engage in kite flying during Makar Sankranti in the state and the markets are filled with colourful kites and strings to fly these. However, the nylon string or nylon manja has over the years caused grievous injuries to people, especially bikers, and birds.

Commenting about the protests, MNS city leader Prashant Kanojia said, “While following the tradition, we must ensure that it does not harm nature and humans. We provided safety nets for two-wheeler riders on Tuesday since the manja is causing injuries.”

MNS claimed that though nylon manja is banned, it is easily available in the market as police and PMC administration are not taking strict measures against it.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On